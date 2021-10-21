Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.95 million and $4.52 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00102417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,082.94 or 1.00158028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.64 or 0.06442402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

