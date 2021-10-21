DerivaDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.52 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $159.66 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.12 or 0.00009705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00068225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,066.90 or 1.00033634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.59 or 0.06456577 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022524 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.