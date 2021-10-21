Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

DSGN stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $50.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37.

In other news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

