Desjardins Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$165.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.72.

Shares of CNI traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.64. 215,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,799. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $132.82. The stock has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after buying an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

