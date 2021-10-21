Desjardins Increases Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to C$14.50

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.25 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFRTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$10.83 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

