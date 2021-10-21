Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Holdings Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,310 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.16% of Despegar.com worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after buying an additional 384,221 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Despegar.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,503,000 after purchasing an additional 231,758 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Despegar.com by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 465,292 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $20,329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Despegar.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $869.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

