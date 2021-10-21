Dether Price Reaches $0.0121 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 31% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Dether has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $52,909.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dether has traded 244.1% higher against the dollar. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00101120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00191141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

