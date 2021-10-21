Deutsche Bank AG Acquires New Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Ocugen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 698,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 294,657 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 4,917.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 559,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,329,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

