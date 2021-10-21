Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 34,814 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $498,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $616.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

