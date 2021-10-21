Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Carriage Services worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

NYSE:CSV opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $784.17 million, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.