Deutsche Bank AG Buys 5,336 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth about $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.4% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 105.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.