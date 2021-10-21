Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

STC stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.