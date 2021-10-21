Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 119.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 20.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 452,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 51.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $321.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.45. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $257.91 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

