Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 821.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $21.37 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.