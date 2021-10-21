Deutsche Bank AG Has $1 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

HUBB opened at $191.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $142.34 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.