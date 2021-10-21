Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 1,179.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,483 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 199,558 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.65% of Exterran worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Exterran by 27.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Exterran by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXTN opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Exterran Co. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $162.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

