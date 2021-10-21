Deutsche Bank AG Sells 60,253 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,253 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

