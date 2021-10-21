Deutsche Bank AG Sells 907,799 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 907,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Plains GP by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of PAGP opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,209.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.