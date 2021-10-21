Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Blink Charging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 499,370.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 339,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 93,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blink Charging by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $5,284,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Blink Charging stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 3.80.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

