Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,430 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 333,042 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.