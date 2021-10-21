Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $650.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.46.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $565.50 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $333.31 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day moving average is $614.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $23,754,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

