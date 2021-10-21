Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Target Price to $33.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

