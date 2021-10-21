Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price target from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

DB1 stock opened at €146.00 ($171.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €145.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €143.38. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €152.65 ($179.59).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

