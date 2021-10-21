Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 62,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,889. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

