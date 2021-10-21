Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.
Shares of DBOEY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 62,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,889. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
