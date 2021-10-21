Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.73 ($7.92).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR:LHA opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.40 ($6.35) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.41.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.