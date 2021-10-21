Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €21.80 ($25.65) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.31 ($27.42).

Shares of FRA DTE traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €16.53 ($19.45). 6,545,089 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

