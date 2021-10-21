Devery (EVE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,138.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Devery has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $216,934.67 and $11,138.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00099591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00189725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

EVE is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

