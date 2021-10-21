Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DVN. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

