DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $515.13.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,507 shares of company stock valued at $26,075,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in DexCom by 13.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $384,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $556.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.01, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.91.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

