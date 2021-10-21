DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $556.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 106.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $579.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.91.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.13.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,507 shares of company stock valued at $26,075,729 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.