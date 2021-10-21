DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,358.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $223.66 or 0.00354806 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $15,358.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00070101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00072691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00103089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,746.42 or 0.99540180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.25 or 0.06504586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00022509 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

