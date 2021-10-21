DIA (DIA) Price Up 2.4% This Week

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00002887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $100.45 million and $14.84 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIA has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00101005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00191149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 55,481,823 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

