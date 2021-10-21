Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $320.65

Dialight plc (LON:DIA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 320.65 ($4.19) and traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83), with a volume of 13,262 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £120.66 million and a PE ratio of -25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 358.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 320.65.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

