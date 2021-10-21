Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 348,437 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.45% of Diamondback Energy worth $76,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

