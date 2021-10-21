DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $10.50. The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.96. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 24,999 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DRH. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 101,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 28,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

