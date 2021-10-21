Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.34 million. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DBD opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $818.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.33.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DBD. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

