DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $478.50 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.58 or 0.00319703 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002318 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

