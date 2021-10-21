DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $497.98 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.65 or 0.00313551 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002233 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

