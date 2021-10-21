Digitex Token (DGTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.13 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00103082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00194427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

