Dimecoin Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $1,809.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001148 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00247497 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

