Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 238,066 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.53% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $42,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.91 million, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

