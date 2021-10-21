Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,417 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $41,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 44,523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22,037.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 974.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 84,501 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

