Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Relx worth $43,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Relx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 910,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,615 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.3351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

