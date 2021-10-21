Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 230 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $41,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Shopify by 207.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 101.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 271,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Shopify by 803.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,865,000 after acquiring an additional 188,753 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Shopify by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,487.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,458.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,368.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.