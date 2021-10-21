Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,516 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Seagen worth $42,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 163,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Seagen by 11.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Seagen by 13.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 841,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after buying an additional 102,917 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $174.85 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.92. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

