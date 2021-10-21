Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,883 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.75% of Healthcare Services Group worth $41,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

