Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,020 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of Central Garden & Pet worth $39,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Myers acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

CENT opened at $48.89 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

