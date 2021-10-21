Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.83% of International Game Technology worth $40,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

