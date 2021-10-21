Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,423,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 97,001 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.24% of Stoneridge worth $41,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 124.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SRI stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $569.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.40. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

