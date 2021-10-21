Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.14% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $42,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 150.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $162.82 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.95.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

